Kanye West Celebrates Getting Drake’s Support In Instagram Attacks

Kanye West appears to feel validated by Drake after his recent posts on Instagram.

Kanye West has been deflecting from the bad publicity his Yeezy brand is receiving after many people disagreed with his White Lives Matter t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. From dragging a black Vogue editor to talking down on Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, and releasing an onslaught on new rival LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, Kanye has been quite active on his Instagram account.

It seems that he appears to be receiving the sort of validation he needs from likes on his post. In a new post on Instagram, Kanye says that it “warmed [his] heart” when he saw that Drake liked one of his posts. The post in question was him responding to Hailey Bieber calling him out for bullying Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

In an Instagram post, Kanye shared that he was now going to embrace Drake’s Nocta collab and play his music at Donda games after he liked one of his posts.

“Everyone knows me and Drake have had a rivalry in the past. It really warmed my heart to see Drake like one of my post. We still need the Donda team to play Nocta. All Drake music will be played at Donda games moving forward,” he wrote in all caps.

Kanye West was previously beef with Drake because he felt that the Canadian rapper was in love with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and made the song “In My Feelings” that referenced Kim, whose nickname is also “Kiki.”

via Kanye West Instagram

In another post, he said that he was Kim’s “favorite performance artist” and Drake’s “favorite artist.”

Drake has not said anything about Kanye’s latest post, but it’s clear that the rapper is using others to get attention on his brands. He also apologized to DJ Khaled for “not being more present when you asked me to.”

It’s unclear if he has any issues with Fat Joe as he wrote, “If I was Fat Joe I would never wear Yeezy’s again cause of the way I’ve been with Khaled when he’s only shown me love and been the most positive person on the planet. I’ma make it up to you some how,” he wrote while adding the words, “God Did” in reference to DJ Khaled’s remix of Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” track “Use This Gospel” featuring Eminem.

In the meantime, since Kanye West and Drake squashed their beef last year, they have not been seen together, nor have they made music together.