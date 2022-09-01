Kanye West Takes Jab At Kid Cudi and Adidas CEO With Fake Headline

Kanye West takes another jab at Kid Cudi while sharing a fake death notice claiming that Adidas CEO passed away.

Perhaps Kanye West is looking to be permanently banned from Instagram, given his antics after his return to the social media platform. After sharing a series of posts calling out Gap, the G.O.O.D. Music honcho then shared a fake newspaper headline that claimed the CEO of Adidas, Kasper Rørsted, was dead at 60. The fine prints also caught folks’ attention since it’s a direct jab at Kid Cudi.

“I know what you’re thinking…who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?” the fine print reads.

Kanye West upped his beef with Kid Cudi in June when he unfollowed the rapper on Instagram. Ye was suspended from the social media site in March and is already causing ripples with his return. One of the posts that went viral earlier this week is when he called out Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted over the company’s new Adilette slides, which according to the “Gold Digger” rapper, is just a blatant knock-off of his own Yeezy design.

The ever-sharp rap commentator, DJ Akademiks, brought the matter to fans’ attention. He believes that at some point during Ye’s angry video post, he found time to unfollow Cudi on Instagram. Akademiks also captured and presented the evidence of his claim by showing that the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper is missing from Ye’s followers.

@kanyewest Instagram

According to Akademiks, he believes that the rapper only “came on Instagram just to unfollow Kid Cudi,” however it’s still unclear when he stopped following his former go-to guy and collaborator.

The two began going their separate ways after Kanye accused Cudi of taking sides during the divorce between him and Kim Kardashian. He seemed to think that Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson was an obvious choice of sides. He even went as far as to publicly announce that Cudi would not appear on Donda 2. The move came after Cudi made two appearances on Donda.

When the news came in that he wouldn’t be on the album, Kid Cudi fired back on Twitter.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f*ckin dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met you. Ima pray for u brother” he posted at the time. He also revealed that the two had spoken weeks ago about him featuring on the album and that he would cut off Ye because he “ain’t no friend.”

As the “Praise God” rapper tends to do, he changed his tune a few days later and told Cudi that he loved him and wanted to make peace. His plea seemingly fell on deaf ears. Kid Cudi then took it upon himself to let Ye know exactly how he was feeling by letting his fans know that Pusha T’s “Rock N Roll” will be the last collaboration between him and his former G.O.O.D. Music boss.

He once again took to Twitter to let fans in on what was going on between the two.

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

It’s pretty sad for the industry, as the two were sort of a dynamic duo in the past. Together they produced some monster hits like “Gorgeous,” “Welcome to Heartbreak,” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” They even have a collaborative project called Kids See Ghosts, which was released in 2018. The album not only debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 but has also been certified gold, as well.

Fans can only hope that they will eventually put their differences aside, like back in 2014 when they once again were at loggerheads because Cudi questioned his cameo on Yeezus‘s “Guilt Trip.”