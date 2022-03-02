It was a weekend of mas and revelry as Kayak Mas 2022 went off without a hitch.

Even though there were no official competitions this year, a scaled down version of events for Kayak Mas was held, dubbed King of Kings.

Monday morningwas Jouvert on the sister isle and as shown by pictures and videos posted on social media, the streets of Hillsborough were jam packed.

Keisha Gay Chief Executive Officerof the Carriacouand Petite Martinique festival board. She says it’s all about maintaining Carriacous’ rich culture regardless of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The usually large crowd was present this year she says.

She said the support though, from visitors to the sister-isles augurs well for the economy.