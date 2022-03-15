Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Dies At 37 Of Stomach Cancer

Singer Kelis‘ Husband, Mike Mora, has died following a battle with stomach cancer.

Tributes are pouring in for singer Kelis as she lost her husband, Mike Mora, on Monday, March 14. The well-known photographer had reportedly been battling stage four stomach cancer after being diagnosed in 2020. Close friend actor Evan Ross shared the news on social media, stating that he was sending love and prayers to Mora’s family.

In his post, Evan wrote, “We lost a brother yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together. You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studios in Atlanta. First time I had ever really recorded a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe. Everything I saw you do was built on passion. I loved connecting with you again. Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. I’m sending all the prayers and love to your family brother @Kelis. RIP.”

Mora’s passing has since been confirmed by Kelis’ Manager Steve Satterhwaite, whose statement to Entertainment Tonight read, “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mora and Kelis tied the knot in 2014 at an intimate private ceremony with only close friends and family present. Though Kelis is a singer known both for her string of hits such as ‘Milkshake” as well as her previous marriage to rapper Nas, Mike was an avid professional photographer and a multimillionaire real estate giant. The two live on a farm outside Los Angeles, where they raise their two children, a boy Shepherd and daughter Galilee. Kelis also has a 12-year-old son, Knight, with Nas.

After his diagnosis, Mike shared his health situation with the world in a series of Instagram posts wherein he spoke about advanced gastric adenocarcinoma. According to PageSix.com, He explained that he first started experiencing “the worst pain” in his stomach that started to spread throughout other parts of his body. “Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it. It was a bit late. But just in time,” he stated.

He later added, “I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

Mora emphasized that he was sharing his story, not for the sympathy but letting someone else who has similar pains or symptoms not ignore their health but get it checked out early. At the time of his cancer diagnosis, he was given eighteen months to live. At the time of his passing, he was 37-years-old.