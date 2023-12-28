Kelshona Joseph – Found; Missing Teen – Azalea Andrew; Missing Teen – Britiana Noel; Shyan Charles- Found

Kelshona Joseph – Found

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public and the media for their assistance in locating Kelshona Joseph of Corinth, St. David.

Kelshona returned home on Wednesday 27th December 2023.

Missing Teen – Azalea Andrew

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Azalea Andrew, 15 years old, Student of Windsor Forest, St. David. She is five feet in height, slim built and dark in complexion.

Azalea left her home on Sunday 24th December 2023, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing a red top and blue jeans.

Anyone seeing Azalea Andrew or has any information regarding her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact St. David Police Station – 444 6224, Police Emergency – 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Missing Teen – Britiana Noel

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Britiana Noel, 15 years old, Student of Tempe, St. George. She is approximately five feet in height, medium built, dark in complexion with short black hair.

Britiana left her home on Saturday 23rd December 2023, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a black top.

Anyone seeing Britiana or has any information about her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2244, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Shyan Charles- Found

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public and the media for their assistance in locating Shyan Charles of Mont Tout, St. George.

Shyan walked into the Sauteurs Police Station on Thursday 21st December 2023, and was reunited with her family.