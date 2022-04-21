Kendrick Lamar Confirms Final Album ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’ Due Next Month

Kendrick Lamar confirms his new album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers drops in three weeks.

Perhaps one of the greatest comebacks to a tweet in recent history, Kendrick Lamar responded to a tweet from a fan who labeled him “retired” with the announcement that he will be dropping his new album on May 13 of this year.

In response to a joke by @raptalksk that deemed Lamar “officially retired,” Kendrick quoted the tweet with a link to his official website, which led to the announcement that his album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, will be dropping at the end of next month.

The release will be Lamar’s fifth studio album and his first solo record since 2017. DAMN was released on April 17, five years ago, and, at the time, was deemed as his best project to date. The album has since reached number one on the Billboard 200 and has been certified 3X Platinum.

The long wait has had fans in a frenzy, in near desperation for new music from the Compton-born rapper. The half a decade drought did not come with inactivity from Lamar, though. He was seen in a few collaborations during the time, most prominently collaborating with SZA and other artistes on the soundtrack of the Marvel film Black Panther in 2018, a project that secured another Grammy nomination for the artiste. He was also seen performing at the recent staging of the Super Bowl, at the event’s halftime show, along with other rappers such as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige.

Kendrick statement

It was confirmed by the Pulitzer Prize winner that his next album would be his last project with his long-time record label Top Dawg Entertainment.

“I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Kendrick Lamar said at the time. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”