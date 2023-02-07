Kendrick Lamar’s Daughter Melt Hearts Reacting To His Grammy Speech

Kendrick Lamar highlighted his family while accepting the award for Best Rap Album for his project, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and his daughter had the best reaction as she watched her father accept the award from home while dressed up in her fancy gown.

On Sunday night, the rapper took home the coveted Best Rap Album Grammy award for the third time, having previously won in 2016 for his album, To Pimp a Butterfly and the 2018 project Damn. The artist also won big on Grammy night as he took home the Best Rap Song and “Best Rap Performance Grammys for his track, “The Heart Part 5”.

The artist had a brief acceptance speech which began by thanking his family, and his fiancée Whitney Alford shared a sweet video of his three-year-old daughter reacting to her father’s words.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album,” he said.

“Daddy,” she says as she sees her father on the television.

“They’re talking about us, he’s talking about us, he’s talking about his family,” she sweetly says as she lists out the names of herself, her brother, and her mother making up their ‘family.’

The artist’s Grammy-winning album featured his daughter and son being held by him and his fiancée on the cover. Kendrick Lamar, 34, and Alford, 36, have been dating since high school.

The album cover was a surprise for many who were unaware that the rapper had children, while for some, it was the first time seeing them.

The album was also one of his most vulnerable yet as he revealed in one of the songs, “Mother I Sober,” that he had a “lust addiction,” and cheated on his fiancée, who was also his high school sweetheart.

As artists… we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings, and emotions. “Making this record was one of my toughest albums to make,” he said in his acceptance speech as he thanked “the culture” for allowing him to express himself and “evolve” in the song “Mother I Sober.”