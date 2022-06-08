Kevin Gates Dating Love & Hip Hop’s Jojo Zarur Amid Split With Dreka Gates

Kevin Gates steps out with a new woman, Jojo Zarur, following his split with wife Dreka Gates.

Rumors of the Baton Rouge rapper dating the Love and Hip Hop Miami star have been floating around for weeks. On Tuesday, the two were spotted out publicly for the first time having dinner in New York City. Kevin Gates even hopped on his Instagram Live for a few minutes while chowing down, and he did not hide Zarur, who was right up in his face.

The pair were later spotted holding hands while walking in the streets as Gates paused to take photos with fans while surrounded by security. Sources told Urban Islandz that the two are just dating now and seeing where things lead them. We’re told that they have been seeing each other for a few weeks and appear to have been growing closer as he and his wife drift further apart.

“For now they’re just dating and having fun enjoying each others company both of them are free spirited and a very happy in each other’s company,” sources told us.

Jojo Zarur is a cast member of Love and Hip Hop Miami franchise. She is also a celebrity stylist who describes her heritage as Lebanese and Mexican through her parents. Her father is Mexican, and her mother, Lebanese-Arabic. Zarur previously worked as a stylist for Young Thug and other A-list celebrities.

While the couple has not confirmed their relationship yet, making their debut on Instagram Live is likely as official as it will get for now.

Rumors of Kevin Gates and his wife’s separation hit the net in March this year, a few weeks after Urban Islandz reported that the couple was vacationing in Jamaica for the rapper’s 36th birthday.

Kevin and Dreka Gates have been together for almost two decades and have been married for nearly seven years. The couple tied the know in 2015 after being in a relationship for twelve years prior. In 2020, Dreka reflected on their years together while celebrating 17 years together.

“Happy anniversary bae-bee! 17 years together, 5 years of marriage, and 2 little people later,” she wrote while sharing a photo of herself and Kevin Gates. “I’m still proud and happy to call you my husband and best friend. I’m not going to pour my heart out to you on here, because you already know what it is between you and I. I love you so much and I’m excited & ready to continue this journey that we’re on together.”