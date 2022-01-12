Kiev mayor sends strong warning to Russia over troops near the Ukraine border

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Vitali Klitschko, the former heavyweight boxer and now the Mayor of Kiev, has sent a strong warning to Russia about the presence of its troops near the Ukraine border saying “we prepare for any case.”

“If escalation goes up … We have to be ready to defend our independence and integrity of our country — and civil defense also have [sic] to be prepared,” Klitschko told CNN’s Lynda Kinkade on Connect the World Wednesday.

“We hope this never happens, this [is] worst case, but we have to be prepared,” the former world heavyweight champion added.

There has been months of tension near the Ukraine-Russia border , where more than 100,000 Russian soldiers have massed.

Klitschko said he is “worried” about Russian military forces at the border but says it is a possibility that what is being witnessed is merely a matter of optics, calling Russian tactics a “muscle game.”

