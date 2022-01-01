Kodak Black Bonded Out Of Jail After Arrest On NYE For Trespassing

Kodak Black is now out on bond after being arrested earlier today on trespass-related charges in Florida earlier today.

In a report released by the deputies for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapari, earlier today at Pompano Beach. They said they “made contact with Bill Kapari” at around 1:30 a.m near the 1600 block of Northwest 10h drive in Golden Acres.

According to local reports, police detained him for trespassing on private grounds in Golden Acres, the old neighborhood where he grew up. Kodak was later booked in at the Broward County Jail, where he quickly was released on bond.

So far, we only know that he was in the area attending a private party celebrating the new year, but the precise area where he trespassed is still unknown.

The Pompano Beach rapper has been previously seen in the area giving back to his community. Recently he was seen giving out air conditioners to residents who were suffering from the recent heatwave. Other charitable acts include paying college tuitions for three children of the two FBI agents killed during a raid in Sunrise in February, paying funeral costs for a police officer in South Carolina, and donating $100,000 to the Nova Southeastern University law school in memory of Meadow Pollack, a victim in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in 2018.

This led to him being honored in June for his philanthropy by former Broward commissioner and mayor Dale Holness.

This arrest could complicate things for Kodak Black, who is still on probation for his previous run-ins with the law.

The 24-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm, was commuted by Donald Trump in January of 2020 after serving only 42 months, and is now on probation.

However, he previously violated his probation after failing a drug test when ecstasy, also called molly, was detected in his system.

Kodak Black was then sent to rehab, where he recently completed their 90-day program and has been clean ever since.