Kodak Black Says He Is Never Going Back To The Hood Following Arrest

Kodak Black says he is never going back to the hood following his New Year’s Eve arrest in Florida.

On New Year’s Day, the rapper was arrested and charged for trespassing in Pompano Beach, Florida, but he was quickly bonded out and later addressed the charge on an Instagram Live.

While many people have been getting their 2022 resolutions right, Kodak Black started his year almost back in jail as more trouble followed him.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office reports, the rapper was slapped with a trespassing charge at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on January 1 in his Pompano Beach hometown.

It’s unclear the exact details of the incident that led to the arrest, but Miami News 7 reported that the rapper was taken into custody by police bear the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not directly address the incident, only saying in an Instagram Live that he will stay away from the hood going forward.

“I ain’t going back to the hood bro, I guess that was something to really show me to stay outta the hood fam like damn what just happened with that n**** the other lil rapper dude his hood and sh**, I ain’t never take nothing, all this shit went down when rapper’s get down in dey hood, I ain’t look at that to make me stay out my hood cause’ I know like errybody love me in my hood,” he said.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper added that he wasn’t on “no gangster sh**, and you know like everybody love me and I love errybody so I don’t be trying that I don’t be thinking that like I shouldn’t be in the hood,” he said as he pointed out that his career was bigger than the hood because many people depended on him. He needed to keep that in perspective.

The latest incident has occurred as the rapper recently concluded his 90–day mandatory drug intervention program as part of his parole conditions.

Kodak has had several run-ins with the law. In April 2019, he was arrested on drug and weapons charges while crossing into the United States from the Canada border.

Kodak Black was sentenced in 2019 to serve three years in jail for federal charges after admitting he falsified documents to buy guns in Miami. The Florida rapper was later pardoned by Donald Trump as outgoing President on his last day in office in January 2020.

Kodak only served half of his prison sentence. However, the rapper is back on probation after being arrested for assaulting a teen girl in South Carolina in April 2021.

Despite all of his legal woes, the rapper has been seeking to make amends as he gives back to his community, including almost a dozen scholarship schemes amounting to millions of dollars for his fans.

In one case, Kodak Black launched a $1 million fund in honor of his late fan Meadow Pollack who was killed in a mass shooting at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High in 2018. Seventeen people were killed in that incident.