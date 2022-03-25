Kodak Black Wants A Song With Doja Cat Before She Quits Music

Kodak Black wants to lay down some bars with Doja Cat before she quits music.

Doja Cat clashed with fans on Twitter after they criticized her not for stopping to greet and take photos with fans who came to her hotel. On Friday, Doja Cat said she was fed up and quitting music after fans bashed her online for bypassing fans in Paraguay, where she was scheduled to perform at the two-day Asunción festival on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I don’t give a f*** anymore I f***in’ quit I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in my anymore,” Doja Cat tweeted in response to fans dragging her and demanding an apology for not embracing her fans.

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this,” she said in one tweet.

“This is a f***ing nightmare unfollow me,” she said, then changed her Twitter handle to the words: “I quit.”

Doja Cat’s appearance at the festival had to be canceled due to extreme weather conditions and heavy rains, which also say Miley Cyrus’ plane emergency landing after it was struck by lightning.

The latest drama with Doja Cat and her fans started after she tweeted about leaving the festival.

“When I left the next morning there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in.”

Doja Cat added that she wouldn’t be taking photos with fans after the tour ended.

Fans were, however, not pleased with the comments by Doja as they claimed they were at the hotel the entire day, but she failed to greet fans.

Doja Cat, however, had a sarcastic response for the fan. She has since deleted her response, while the original poster also deleted their tweet. There were also other tweets accusing her of not putting on “a good enough show,” and saw fans and journalists criticizing her. She further enraged the Paraguayans when she tweeted, “I’m not sorry.”

Kodak Black has since responded to her Twitter rant saying, “Doja Cat Bet Not Quit Musik B4 We Do A Song Together.”

Doja Cat is set to perform at Coachella in April for two weekends. She will also be a special guest on the Weeknd’s upcoming After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that the singer is set to perform in Brazil on Friday, and she intends to meet her obligations while saying, “she’s looking forward to it.”