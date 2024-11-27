Local News
La Crette reignites political ambitions with launch of new political party
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on The New Today.
Disgraced ex-Congress member Jonathan La Crette is seeking to make a political comeback in the country with the launch of his own political movement known as the People’s National Party (PNP).
Related News
29 May 2025
Attorney Cajeton Hood criticises State over prolonged legal battle against “Boxer”
29 May 2025
New information surfaces – Linking Laura Trevelyan ancestors to trafficking Hundreds of ...
27 November 2024
Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding
31 May 2025