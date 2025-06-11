The vexing problem of Burial Grounds on the island Sen. Joseph: More needs to be done to improve the Criminal Justice System Gov’t sets up committee to look at burial grounds Poll: NDC needs a new candidate in town Emmalin Pierre: NDC planning to steal the next election Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding
LA mayor announces curfew amid protests over Trump’s immigration crackdown 

10 June 2025
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a small part of downtown Los Angeles amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The curfew will apply to an area of one square mile and be effect from 8 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, local time, Bass said during a news conference.

“Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted and I think if you drive through downtown LA, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties,” Bass said.

“So my message to you is: If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted.”

More to follow…

 

