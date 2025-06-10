World News
LA protest live: Trump defends sending Marines amid standoff with state
10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his decision to deploy about 700 Marines to control Los Angeles protests against his immigration policies, while doubling the number of National Guard members to 4,000.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said yesterday he would sue the Trump administration over the National Guard deployment, has accused the president of using members of the military as “political pawns”.
Related News
02 June 2025
Photos: Iraq probes fish die-off in marshes
30 May 2025
Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins libel case against the BBC
16 May 2025
Trump signs more business deals in UAE on final leg of Middle East tour
28 May 2025