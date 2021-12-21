One of the major concerns for the labour movement is what is being termed as the ownership of Grenada by ordinary Grenadians.
Labor senator Andre Lewis has impressed that their concerns surround the issue of prime real estate falling into the hands of foreign nationals.
Another major issue which ties in is the subject of minimum wage.
[embedded content]
CONCERNS SURROUNDS ISSUES OF PRIME REAL ESTATE FALLING IN THE HANDS OF FOREIGN NATIONALS LABOR SENATOR ANDRE LEWIS LAND OWNERSHIP AND MINIMUM WAGE MAJOR CONCERNS FOR THE LABOR MOVEMENT