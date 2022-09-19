Last 2022 Call For Applications For OAS 50% Scholarships Opened For The Caribbean Region 

News Americas, MADRID, Spain, Mon. Sept. 19, 2022: The prestigious online training school, Structuralia, together with the Organization of American States (OAS), have recently opened their last 2022 call for applications for 50% master’s degrees scholarships available to engineering professionals in the Caribbean region.

As a matter of fact, the demand for STEM professionals in the Caribbean has significantly increased, hence the need for greater support for specialized education and training opportunities in the industry to find highly qualified professionals.

The Organization of American States (OAS) and Structuralia are greatly committed to strengthen the capacities of Caribbean professionals by means of highly specialized education in different fields and have been doing so in the region for the past 12 years.

For instance, in 2022, 2,500 scholarships covering 50% of the total cost of specialized master’s degrees have been made available to citizens of OAS Member States

All those interested may find the necessary information on this scholarship programme by entering the website http://oasscholarships.structuralia.com, where all the requirements are clearly explained to encourage anyone who wishes to further their education to apply; all applicants must be residents of OAS member states.

The application deadline for these limited scholarships is October 7th, 2022. All interested applicants may complete their application at https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com, and attach their CV along with their university degree.

Special benefits for women and youths

In order to contribute to the higher participation of women in highly specialized STEM education, the OAS / Structuralia scholarship program offers an additional 5% aid to all female students who successfully obtain their degrees in 2022. This initiative is aimed at reducing the wage gap for similar occupations in the field that will generate the most employment opportunities in the coming years.

Likewise, the OAS / Structuralia scholarship program aims at the internalization of the talent of young students between the age of 20 and 30. All those who successfully complete their master’s degrees will receive the Hague Apostille for their Diplomas at no additional cost, so that they may further their professional development anywhere in the world.