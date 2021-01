Crowds gathered on Tuesday in a Rio de Janeiro cemetery to bury Marcelo Guimarães, the latest victim to be killed by police in Brazil, home to some of the world’s deadliest security forces.

The Caribbean-born nurse, who created history on December 14, 2020 by becoming the first person in the United States to get the COVID-19 vaccine, received her second dose on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.