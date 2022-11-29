Latto and GloRilla Announces Their Collab Drops On Friday

Latto and GloRilla have announced that they have a joint track dropping on Friday.

The artists separately shared on their social media accounts the arrival of the new track with very little detail about the name. “FRIDAY!! @GloTheofficial [girlies],” Latto wrote on Twitter with an accompanying photo of the two artists smartly dressed in all-black bodysuits. “Big Glo X Big Latto Friday,” she added on Instagram Stories.

On Instagram stories, GloRilla also wrote, “Friday it’s up [fire emojis].” While it’s unclear what song the artists are dropping, GloRilla previously teased that she was dropping an “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” remix with Latto and JT of the City Girls back in September.

In a tease, Latto is heard rapping, “Anyways, on the pop charts, poppin’ shit / Two things I ain’t wit’, sugar grits and sharin’ dick,” on the “F.N.F” remix.

The song, which was produced by Hitkidd, was released back in May. In an interview with Angie Martinez, GloRilla revealed that she was signed to CMG not even 24 hours after the song was released. As for speculation about the new track, it’s unclear why JT has been left off of the track.

On Tuesday night, there were mixed reactions to the announcement of the track by the two recent Grammy-nominated artists.

“I see someone on Twitter said that JT likes Latto post on her collab with glorilla like please stop expecting people to be loyal to nicki its just business. if beyonce and rihanna were to beef am sure nicki would be cool with both and not choose a side!!! This is the industry,” another said.

“Latto X Glorilla this Friday? Guess Barbs about to add Glo to their ‘I hate you’ list even tho glo and Nicki Minaj has never had beef,” a third person wrote.

“Tanked already. Mulatto will ruin it and glorilla is too mid to save the rest of it…hopefully they have a nice music video,” a Nicki Minaj fan added.

Latto and GloRilla are two of the newest female rappers in the game making a name for themselves this year. Both rappers have picked up Grammy nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Surprisingly, veterans like Nicki Minaj were completely shut out of next year’s Grammy with no nomination.