Launch of Department of Labour Official Website

The Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour, and Consumer Affairs is pleased to announce the launch of the website for the Labour Department. The webpage, which went live on Thursday, December 14th, 2023, can be found at https://llca.gov.gd/labour.

The website offers a one-stop- shop for all labour related information, which includes access to all labour laws, policies and legislations, services of the Department of Labour, links to key stakeholders, frequently asked questions, upcoming events, and contact information. The Public will also be able to send in their questions via the website for review and response by the Department.

The functions of the Labour Division are outlined in Section 8(1) of the Employment Act of 1999, which vests in the Labour Commissioner, the responsibility for the enforcement of the provisions of the Act. The areas under his/her supervision comprise, among other areas, labour relations, employment, labour and safety inspectorate, collective bargaining, settlement of disputes and advice to the Minister.