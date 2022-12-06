Laventille man shot in argument over woman

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 40-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot during an argument over a woman in Laventille on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man was at a staircase on Pump Trace, Picton Road, Laventille, at around 2 pm when he was confronted by a man he did not know.

The two began arguing over a woman before the stranger pulled out a gun and shot the man in the left leg and ran away.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force were patrolling in the area and took the victim to hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

Police visited the area and searched nearby neighbourhoods but did not find the shooter. Port of Spain CID are continuing enquiries.

