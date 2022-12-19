Law Enforcement Officers commended by PM for their role in the seizure of guns and ammunition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Law Enforcement Officers have been commended for their role in the seizure of guns and ammunition that were intercepted here on Thursday.

The commendation came from Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on Radio yesterday.

Commissioner of Police Colin John told a press conference on Friday that the weapons and ammunition imported into the country represent the largest single haul of guns and ammunition intercepted by local authorities.

Dr. Gonsalves said the teams from the Police Narcotics Unit and the Customs Department did a splendid job in that regard.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/SPLENDID-JOB.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said everyone has a role to play in addressing the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/SOCIETY-APPROACH.mp3

