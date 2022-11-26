Legit Boss wins Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy at 13-1 Loop Jamaica

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes on Saturday saddled two winners at Caymanas Park including LEGIT BOSS, who turned the tables on MAMMA MIA and THALITA in the Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy, horses who had beaten her in back-to-back races.

Rebounding from a disappointing fifth-place run behind MAMMA MIA in the Cash Pot Trophy at six furlongs on October 29, 13-1 outsider LEGIT BOSS surprisingly raced fifth down the backstretch in the seven-furlong event while MAMMA MIA again attempted to make all.

MAMMA MIA led the seven-horse field through splits of 23.1 and 46.1 but surprisingly failed to quicker off the home turn.

MAMMA MIA’s stablemate, THALITA, loomed large entering the straight but it was LEGIT BOSS, who closed strongest despite running wide into the lane, hitting the front a half-furlong out with Tevin Foster.

LEGIT BOSS was one of two winners for the three-time defending champion and Foster.

Nunes and Foster teamed up two races later to land the ninth event with NEFRRTATI, who ran down even-money favourite, SHE’S FANTASTIC to sweep past a half-furlong out.

Racing continues at the weekend with the US$125,000 Mouttet Mile being the feature event on Saturday.