Lil Durk Performs NBA YoungBoy Diss Track On Jimmy Fallon With Future

Lil Durk performed his NBA YoungBoy diss track “AHHH HA” on live TV performance with Future on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The younger generation of rappers has no problem taking their beef public. That has been evidenced after Lil Durk took his angst against YoungBoy Never Broke Again to late-night television.

That’s right, following the release of his new studio album 7220, the Chicago rapper made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. He performed a few tracks, including “AHHH HA” and “Petty Too” with Future.

Fans would know that “AHHH HA”, the lead single on his new album, is a veiled diss track geared against YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Durk added a whole new level to the beef between the rappers as it’s common to hear diss tracks on the airwaves but not so much on national television.

The “Pissed Me Off” rapper raised some eyebrows with the performance which followed “Petty Too,” as he welcomed Future onto the stage with him for their first joint performance of the record.

For context, according to Nielson, in 2021, Fallon’s late-night show pulled in 1.75 million viewers on average. Lil Durk is definitely making some bold moves, especially since his album is expected to land at No. 1 next week on the Billboard charts.

The album has done well so far and is one of the standouts for this year so far. He is expected to hit around 130,000 sales in the first week of sales. And it doesn’t look like he’s finished taking shots at NBA either since he is reportedly working on a new track called “Computer Murders,” which many fans think is another diss track towards YoungBoy.

Check out Lil Durk’s performance with Future below.