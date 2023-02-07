Lil Keed & Gangsta Boo Left Out Grammys Memoriam Angered Fans

The Grammys made an admirable effort on Sunday night to honor some of the industry’s fallen artists over the past year.

The loss to the creative industry was immense with those passing, including Country icon Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff, Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie and in hip hop, a deep loss due to the death of legendary rapper Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed, and also Aaron Carter.

Fans of the latter three artists were not pleased as they aired displeasure that the Grammys snubbed the late artists.

Fans of Gangsta Boo, in particular, were upset at the lack of recognition for the artist. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, died on New Year’s Day, 2023, at 43 years of age.

The artist was regarded as a founding member of hip-hop and rose to fame as a teenager with hit songs like “Late Nite Tip”, and “Slob On The Nob,” to name a few. Gangsta was also instrumental in the forming of the hip-hop group, Three 6 Mafia.

The artist’s death is currently being investigated, but police say that there are no preliminary signs of foul.

Lil Keed also passed away late last year after suffering health issues, while Aaron Carter died from a suspected case of a drug overdose.

Fans online shared that they were upset at the Grammys.

“Just because the Grammys forgot you doesn’t mean we will. Long live Gangsta Boo,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

One fan also shared that the Recording Academy blundered when it did not include PnB Rock, Coolio, JayDaYoungan, and several other artists who died in 2022.

“All this talk about inclusion but forgot Gangsta Boo. Chile,” another said.

“Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop tonight and forgetting to include Gangsta Boo in the memorial video is disrespectful,” tweeted another fan.

“So no Aaron Carter, No Gangsta Boo and no Lil Keed? Shame on you, #GRAMMYs,” another said.

The Recording Academy has not commented on the artists being left out of the tributes.