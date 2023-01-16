Lil Tjay Arrested While Heading To Music Video Set With Ice Spice

Lil Tjay is currently in police custody for a reported weapon violation.

Months after a near death experience that left him hospitalized for several weeks, Lil Tjay is again making headlines for weapon related reasons. The New York rapper was shot multiple times in June last year during a botched robbery in New Jersey. Not only did her undergo emergency surgery, but he also slipped into a coma leaving fans and his peers in fear he wasn’t going to make it. Considering the share number of rappers who died from gun violence in recent years, it was a scary moment for the “Run It Up” rapper.

After a lengthy recovery process, Tjay recovered and headed straight back to his music and recently shared photos of the scars the attack left him with. On Monday, Lil Tjay and Ice Spice were reportedly set to shoot a music video in the Bronx. While en route, NYPD pulled over a vehicle the rapper was traveling in and conducted a search. TMZ reported that law enforcement found a handgun while conducting a search of the black Cadillac Escalade and took the 21-year-old rapper into custody.

The music video production was subsequently canceled as a result of the arrest. A video of the arrest has since surfaced online, showing Tjay in cuffs while being escorted to a police squad car.

Lil Tjay and Ice Spice linked up last year in November in the Bronx to give away Thanksgiving turkeys to the less fortunate. The two young rappers drew a large crowd and received a lot of praise for the initiative.