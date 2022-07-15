Lil Uzi Vert Teases New EP “Red & White” With Dotting Artwork

Lil Uzi Vert announced via an Instagram post on Wednesday the date for his upcoming EP Red & White.

The Philly rapper says the project will drop before his highly anticipated album The Pink Tape, which he has been heavily hyping since 2020.

The Pink Tape will be Lil Uzi Vert’s first release since ‘Eternal Atake,’ which was his second ever studio album. He released his single ‘Demon High’ in 2021, which is expected to be the lead single on The Pink Tape.

‘Demon High’ was Uzi’s first release since he appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. Before that, he dropped Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2, a retouch of the rapper’s second studio album, Eternal Atake, which had arrived a week before.

As it relates to the upcoming EP, Uzi has not given much information away but has publicized the cover for the project, putting it up on his social media platforms with the caption “Red & White Ep …. Before The P!NK”.

The cover shows a Lil Uzi Vert’s painting and what is believed to be the cover for ‘P!NK’ in front of an audience with the album covers he previously released being depicted in the background. The Philly rapper had indicated that the EP would be available only on SoundCloud. However, given the recent hype surrounding the project, there is speculation that he may release it on all platforms.

In May, Uzi had given an update on The Pink Tape Twitter, saying, “They just trying to hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake I am stepping bad on this album and y’all ain’t hear nothing maybe a lil but nothing [flame emoji]. Trust me you will be back they always come back.”

There is no release date for the Red & White, but sources say Uzi fans should expect the EP within the next few weeks.