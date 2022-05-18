Lil Wayne Slams Mark Cuban Over Incendiary Tweet After Mavericks-Suns Game 7

It didn’t take long for Lil Wayne to respond to Mark Cuban.

Weezy somehow found himself in the headlines attending Game 7 of the Dallas Mavericks against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Lil Wayne had a first-hand view of the Mavs completely demolishing the Suns to advance to the Western Conference finals for this season’s NBA playoffs.

Earlier in the semi-finals series, Lil Wayne, who is close friends with Suns point guard Chris Paul, said some things about Mavs’ Luka Doncic, where he pretty much called him a ho during Game 4. Turns out that Mark Cuban and company had the last laugh, and the Mavericks owner used Sunday’s loss to troll Weezy, who sat front row Game 7.

“It’s a sh*t show, put you front row,” the billionaire business tweeted, referencing Wayne’s Tha Carter V lyrics from the single “Uproar.”

Last night, Lil Wayne finally had some time to send out two tweets, and it’s clear he was on demon time. “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me?? I will piss in ya f*n mouth h*,” Wayne wrote in a since-deleted tweet. The rap legend later added in another tweet, “Ya lil b*tch it’s up.”

The last tweet is still up, but perhaps he felt like the first tweet was a bit too harsh, so he removed it, but not before fans grabbed a screenshot of it and started circulating it on social media.

Lil Wayne is seemingly still in a bad mood from Sunday night’s crushing defeat of the Suns, so perhaps Cuban and Doncic will lay off him for a bit and focus on their upcoming series against the Golden State Warriors. Weezy, on the other hand, we know who he will be cheering for, even if he is not a big fan of the Warriors. He just wants Cuban to taste defeat.

The question now is will this beef between two titans continues for the rest of the NBA season or will they call a truce or quash things all entire? Perhaps the Young Money rapper will drop a diss track or maybe Cuban will drop another trolling tweet tomorrow.