Lil Zay Osama Plea For Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian’s Help With Gun Case

Lil Zay Osama is hoping that some powerful celebrities including Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian can help him with his current legal troubles. The rapper was recently arrested in New York for allegedly leaving a retrofitted machine gun in an Uber.

His arrest was made even more public by the fact that he was on IG Live when it happened. Now, the Chicago native, who continues to proclaim his innocence, has asked JAY-Z and Kim Kardashian for help with his case.

Yesterday October 8, he used his Instagram Stories to plead with rap-mogul Jay-Z for assistance. He posted a simple message which read, “I Need Jayz Help.”

However, in a second post, he got a little more in-depth about how he was feeling about the arrest.

“It’s crazy i thought people would say free me hoping i do better and wish the best yall really in the comments and on blogs saying 20 and 30 plus ima get and yall hope i get time im dum and etc. Don’t believe everything u hear i been out here i know how to move dont believe everything u hear #Glahhh,” he posted.

The details of the case have been explored by the New York Post. The publication had revealed that Brooklyn federal prosecutors claimed the car’s driver noticed that Lil Zay was holding a weapon when he picked him and his friends from a hotel in Manhattan.

According to them, when they got to their destination at a studio in Queens, the “Changed Up” rapper allegedly left the weapon in the back seat. The reports further stated that the Uber driver immediately contacted the police to report the abandoned weapon.

The weapon in question is a Glock 22.40, which had been enhanced with a switch device, which gives the gun rapid-fire capability like a machine gun.

Lil Zay Osama, real name is Isaiah Dukes, was charged with possession of a machine gun as well as another charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted on both charges, he could potentially face up to 20 years in prison.

It’s not a surprising choice that he hoped Kim Kardashian would get involved since she’s been active in getting prison reform and shared a message of support for Gunna earlier this month in relation to his RICO case alongside Young Thug and 26 other YSL affiliates.

She shared some of the details that were included in the latest petition from the rapper’s legal team. There is no official word if she is an official part of the rapper’s legal team, but it does show that she is interested in helping out with these kinds of cases.

Kardashian has shown a recent interest in these types of matters, and probably her most famous intervention to date was her petitioning for then-President Donald Trump to intervene in A$AP Rocky‘s 2019 arrest in Sweden.

JAY-Z has also been heavily involved in helping out with these types of matters through his social justice division, Team ROC. They just raised over $1 million for the Midwest Innocence Project (MIP) to investigate wrongful convictions in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

His team has so far helped to get some type of reform at Mississippi’s Parchman Penitentiary after he, Yo Gotti, and Team ROC filed multiple suits against the prison and its healthcare provider Centene.