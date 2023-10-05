LIVE AMMUNITION TRAINING; RGPF Stance on Video in Circulation

Live Ammunition Training

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that there will be live ammunition training at the Eastern/Lower End of Pearls Airstrip, St. Andrew on Friday 6th October 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The public, in particular residents of Pearls, St. Andrew and surrounding areas, inclusive of animal owners, small craft and boat operators, are strongly advised to refrain from using this area during the time of the training.

RGPF Stance on Video in Circulation

The Royal Grenada Police Force is aware of a video in circulation which depicts a member of the public being beaten by a police officer.

This in not behavior which is consistent with what is upheld by the organization and as such, an investigation has been launched.

We acknowledge the concerns that have been shared by members of the public and assure you that the necessary actions will be taken upon the conclusion of the investigations.