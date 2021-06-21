Next Post

Parkland advances its track record of energy transition leadership in British Columbia; announces BC’s largest EV ultra-fast charging network

Mon Jun 21 , 2021
CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021: Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce plans to launch the largest network (by site count) of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) ultra-fast chargers in British Columbia (“BC”), Canada. Strategically located on major highways and in key cities and […]

You May Like

Next Post

Parkland advances its track record of energy transition leadership in British Columbia; announces BC’s largest EV ultra-fast charging network

Mon Jun 21 , 2021
CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021: Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce plans to launch the largest network (by site count) of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) ultra-fast chargers in British Columbia (“BC”), Canada. Strategically located on major highways and in key cities and […]

You May Like