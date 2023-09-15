Local family donates supplies to 3 organisations

ByLincoln Depradine – St. George’s: Members of a Grenada family, including relatives who visited during the recent carnival celebrations, used this year to continue with donation of items to a school and two other institutions.

The donation program is an initiative of the Bullens, and members of their extended family, including Bev Campbell.

“For many years I’ve heard that the Bullens have donated and contributed to many causes. This year, we thought it best to donate to three different organisations,’’ Campbell said.

One of the donor recipients was the Smiles Centre, whose vision is “empowering children mainly girls through positive interventions’’, utilizing psychotherapy, technical training, recreation and education.

Smiles Centre, an agency of the Grenada Child Protection Authority, is described as a “residential and training centre designed to provide at-risk girls with an opportunity for a better future’’.

Donations were also made to the St. Paul’s Model School and the Mt. Gay Psychiatric Hospital.

Among the large supply of items donated by the Bullens were clothing and footwear, bags, notebooks, pencils, crayons and other stationery.