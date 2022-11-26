Loop Lens: Cr?me de la Cha?ne! Loop Jamaica

The Cha?ne des R?tisseurs is a global community of gastronomy enthusiasts who share a fervour for fine dining, the encouragement of the culinary arts, and the pleasures of the table.

The Jamaican chapter is 34 years old with just over 100 members who convene in the name of the Cha?ne four to five times, annually.

This particular outing called for an east-meets-west-themed dinner at Manzil Roof Top Asian Grill & Wok in the garden parish.

Manzil is an Asian fusion bar and grill located at Soni’s Plaza in Ocho Rios with renowned Chef Ravi Anne – a globally recognised certified executive chef – at its helm.

The team at Manzil serves dishes comprising traditional Indian fare with a Western flair, via Jamaican influences and spices.

Loop Lens scored some exclusive photos from the event.

Manzil Asian Grill & Wok

Address: Sonis Plaza,

50 Main St,Ocho Rios

Tel: (876) 601-2612

Opening Hours: 12:00 noon – 9:30 pm

Tuesday to Sunday