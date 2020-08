Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI Latin America and Caribbean have announced today that Los Cabos International Airport is the second in the world and the first in Latin American and Caribbean to be accredited in the ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme.

The United Nations has recognised one of Grenada’s fast rising youth activists, Michelle Alexander, and invited her to take part in the UN 75 Youth Dialogue. The 24-year old Alexander confirmed to THE NEW TODAY that she is due to deliver an address to be done virtually on Wednesday to…