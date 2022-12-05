Low-pressure system generating northerly swell heights up to 2m Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sea bathers, surfers, small-craft operators, fishermen, and boat operators are all being cautioned as the island experiences higher-than-normal swells over the next couple of days.

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued an Active Marine bulletin.

no marine advisories or warnings issued as yet

The Met Office in a release stated it continues to closely monitor a low-pressure system located in the Central Atlantic near 25N 56W. This feature will gradually move away from Barbados and the Lesser Antilles but not before generating northerly swell heights of 1.0 to 2.0m which are propagating southward today Monday, December 5, 2022. A further increase of swells from Friday, December 9, 2022, of 2.0m to 3.0m will persist throughout the weekend. These swell heights along with their northerly component are likely to produce unsafe sea conditions for sea bathers and mariners, particularly along the northern and western coasts.

What does this mean?

This statement is to inform residents and visitors of the possible wave impacts and unsafe sea conditions that could affect the northern and western coastlines of Barbados. There are no marine advisories or warnings at this time, however, such will be issued in due course in the coming days.

What should you do?

Continue to monitor products from the BMS, DEM and CAP.CAP for instant alerts.

Sea bathers should exercise extreme caution against possible choppy sea conditions throughout the remainder of the week. Mariners should continue to monitor the situation closely as anchoring close to shore may become a challenge. Have contingency plans in place for securing vessels.

