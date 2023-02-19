Luckie Mazi, Mr Cheeks & Stevey Fresh Link Up On New Song “Sexuation”

Mr.Cheeks of the Lost Boyz link up with Luckie Mazi and Stevey Fresh for a crossover reggae/hip-hop smash hit, “Sexuation.”

Since its release in December, the track has been gaining traction on hip hop and dancehall airwaves internationally. According to producer/artist Stevey Fresh, “Sexuation” is the desire to surpass love in any given relationship between two persons as a passionate result of satisfactory guarantees at any given time and place.”

The single “Sexuation” has an island beat blend with a classic hip/hop sound creating a masterpiece for the listening public. With today’s music being as raunchy as ever, “Sexuation” provides a classy and respectful serene vibe for listeners. The trio produced a Caribbean sound guaranteed to put listeners in the vibe.

Stevey Fresh was born in Belize and is the son of a musician. He immigrated to the United States in 1999 and was introduced to dancehall and rap at an early age.

“As to my audience I would to take you through a journey as I make you dance and understand my cultural music as dancehall and hip hop and rap,” Fresh told Urban Islandz. “I been doing music for some time now did songs and stage performances with great people such as Skinny Gilly — Z Lala — lion — talent- Mantana — and the list goes on . My main focus is to connect with listeners world wide as I manifest my craft.. Music is life and will take you back to that place as you vibe.”

Mr. Cheeks is an American rapper best known for his work with the group Lost Boyz and as a solo artist known for his hit “Lights, Camera, Action!”

Luckie Mazi is a marketing expert/businessman turned music artist. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Mazi is best known for his work in production, marketing, and promotion but is now pushing his career as an artist. In 2011, he moved to Las Vegas, NV, to pursue his entrepreneurial career in the entertainment industry.