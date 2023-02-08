Lynk adds new tiered account for users without photo ID Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Lynk says it is making access to its digital wallet even easier with a new sign-up experience that offers tiered accounts to match the needs of customers.

The digital wallet’s new tier-one account, Lynk Lite, will offer a more inclusive and accessible experience for users, allowing them to register with just their TRN.

All new users will be automatically enrolled in the tier one account, with access to the app’s main features – top-up, bill payments, Lynk transfers and iABM cash in and out – and a $40,000 daily transaction limit.

After this, users can level up to tier two – Lucky Lynk – for free and access the full range of Lynk features, including the option to cash in via an NCB bank account or any credit or debit card and cash out to any local bank. The tier two users will also have a daily transaction limit of $100,000.

To upgrade, users will be required to scan a valid, government-issued photo ID. Current users who were registered prior to the app update will be automatically enrolled in the tier two account.

This tiered account update comes from months of listening and developing solutions for persons who do not traditionally have a photo ID or who have had challenges scanning their IDs for one reason or another, explained Denise Williams, Chief Growth Officer at Lynk.

“Over the last year, we’ve been entrenched in communities, learning about the challenges and opportunities people see with Lynk. The voice of our current and potential Lynkies has been invaluable as we develop new features and updates to offer them access to financial service.”

Lynk currently has over 190,000 users on the platform and expects to see that number rise quickly with the new update.

“Our mission is to empower the Caribbean people to pursue their dreams by using technology to revolutionize finance,” Williams said. “The Lynk Lite update supports and emphasises this principle by improving access to the application. Through the simple, low KYC requirement, we continue to show our commitment to improving the lives of Jamaicans through consistent and continuous innovation.”

Lynk is consistently rated as one of the top finance apps in Jamaica on the Google Play and Apple App Stores by number of downloads.

Williams remains optimistic that with these new releases and ratings, more Jamaicans will continue to seek out avenues for financial inclusion, setting a path to financial independence for themselves and their families.

NewsAmericasNow.com