MAC DONALD COLLEGE WINS INAUGURAL STAR MALT SECONDARY SCHOOLS’ FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT POWER 8 KNOCK OUT COMPETITION

St. George’s, Grenada: Mac Donald College has won the first of two final matches in the Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament which took place on Friday 24th November, 2023 at the Queens Park Playing Field.

The Power 8 Knockout, a new feature in the Tournament this year, featured a knockout competition among the top senior boys’ teams from last year’s competition. Mac Donald College and Boca Secondary School emerged as finalists.

Mac Donald College won the match 2 – 0 in front of a large crowd of football fans, teachers, students, Ministry officials and the Sponsor of the tournament.

Awards in the Power 8 competition were presented as follows:

Most Goals for the duration of the Power 8 Knockout Competition – Deondre Smith (BSS)Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Kelroy Peters (MDC)Best Goalkeeper – Peter Alexander (MDC)

Mac Donald College (MDC) received $1500.00 cash, 2 cases Star Malt, 1st Place trophy and gold medals for each member of the team. Boca Secondary School (BSS) received $1000.00 cash, 2 cases of Star Malt, the 2nd Place trophy and silver medals for each team member.

MDC Winners of the Inaugural Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament Power 8 Knockout Competition

The Ministry of Education, Youth Sports and Culture congratulates Mac Donald College on its victory.

Both teams will face each other in the final showdown of the Star Malt Secondary Schools’ Tournament at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium on Wednesday 6th December, 2023.

Three matches will be played in the final:

Girls Open – St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) vs St Joseph’s Convent St Andrew’s (SJCSA)Junior Boys – St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) vs Happy Hill Secondary School (HHSS)Senior Boys – Boca Secondary School (BSS) vs Mac Donald College (MDC)

SAASS is the defending champion in the Girls Division and BSS in the Senior Division. A new champion will be named in the Junior Division, as last year’s junior champions MDC did not reach the final this year.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture is encouraging the public to support the young footballers by coming to the Kirani James Athletics Stadium on 6th December to witness exciting football.

The Tournament begins at 11:00am.