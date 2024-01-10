The Calypso industry has provided the soundtrack for Grenada’s social and political journey over the past fifty years and more. Therefore, it is only fitting that as Grenada celebrates its 50th anniversary of Independence, the excellence that is Grenada’s calypso be given its own stage to showcase its brilliance and relevance to Grenada’s history.

On Sunday February 11th, Made In Grenada will host ‘Calypso at 50’ which will be that platform for fans of calypso, carnival, culture and Grenada to witness some of Grenada’s greatest calypsonians performing some of Grenada’s most iconic and timeless hits.

This once-in-a-lifetime event takes place at the Junior Murray/Rawle Lewis stand of the National Cricket Stadium and starts at exactly 6pm. The exemplary cast will feature a total of 13 Calypsonians, who among them have amassed over 60 National Calypso titles (Junior Calypso, Road March, Calypso Monarch, Soca Monarch, Independence Monarch and Groovy Monarch).

In 2002 the Made In Grenada business model was born with the hosting of the first-ever Made In Grenada Total Local Showcase featuring 40 local Artistes.

Calypso at 50 follows a similar model where the spotlight will be on the talents and creativity of Grenadians on the auspicious occasion of Grenada’s 50 th anniversary of Independence.

Made In Grenada is honored and delighted to produce this moment in Grenada’s history as we relive the fond days of the Simon Cultural Center, the old Queens Park, the Calypso Tents and the plethora of quality local calypso that dominated the airwaves. At least for one nostalgic evening the former grounds of the old Queens Park will welcome fans as we all pay homage to Country, Culture and Calypso.