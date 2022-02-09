Main suspect in deadly 2015 Paris terror attacks told a court he never killed or wounded anyone

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris in November 2015, on Wednesday told a French court he had never killed or wounded anyone.

Abdeslam, 32, said he supported the militant group Islamic State and that it was undeniable that he had been on the path to becoming a combatant.

He did not say, however, whether he was involved in the coordinated gun and bomb attacks that were the deadliest in postwar France and sent shockwaves across Europe.

“I wanted to say today that I didn’t kill anyone, and I didn’t hurt anyone. I didn’t even make a scratch,” Abdeslam told the court under questioning.

“It’s important for me to say this, because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me.”

