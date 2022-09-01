Major economies accused of ‘backsliding’ on emissions as G20 climate meet ends in failure

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Some of the world’s major economies are “backsliding” on their emissions commitments, the UK’s climate delegate Alok Sharma said on Thursday, a day after a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) nations failed to adopt a joint communiqu? at climate talks.

Objections to language on climate targets and the war in Ukraine prevented a joint communiqu? from being issued at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.

Sharma, president of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) and head of the British delegation in Bali, told Reuters the response from the G20 that accounts for 80% of global emissions was “incredibly worrying.”

“It is certainly the case that what we did see was a number of countries backsliding on the commitments that they made in Paris and in Glasgow,” he said in an interview, without singling out any nations.

“Unless the G20 are willing to act on the commitments they have made in Glasgow I am afraid the prospect of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach is going to slip away very, very fast.”

