Make Your Mark Group brings business etiquette to the table Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Consulting firm Make Your Mark Group is hosting a Business and Personal Etiquette Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Thursday, December 8.

The conference themed: “Etiquette Is So Much More… It Is The Differentiator”, is the first in the series to target etiquette within the business place, as a segue from the conference’s “Middle Manager’s” focus over the years.

Managing Director of Make Your Mark Group, Dr Jacqueline Coke-Lloyd has described business and social etiquette as the pathway to access.

“Most organisations and persons undervalue these important skills. We need access to opportunities in order to meet life goals. We only have seven seconds to make that lasting impression. Etiquette is that ‘ticket’ to access”.

The conference’s main focus will be on professionalism, workplace etiquette, communication etiquette, meeting etiquette, social etiquette, table manners and meal Etiquette.

It will feature movers and shakers such as Elaine Swann and O Ray Angle from the US, Phillipa Lawrence, Jacqui Tyson, President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Ian Neita, and organiser of the event, Coke-Lloyd.

Make Your Mark Group Ltd. operates under the tagline,”Ensuring Your Legacy Through Individual & Corporate Transformation”.

NewsAmericasNow.com