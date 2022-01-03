Malaysia floods hit seven states forcing thousands to evacuate

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seven states in Malaysia were hit by floods on Sunday and thousands of people were evacuated, taking the total affected by heavy rain in the past two weeks to more than 125,000, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The agency said in a statement that Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah were still affected by floods, and 8,727 people were taking shelter at 128 relief centers.

A total of 125,490 people have been affected by the floods nationwide, it said, of which 117,700 evacuees have returned home.

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but unusually heavy rainfall that started on December 17 displaced thousands and strained emergency services.

Rescuers evacuate flood victims in Hulu Langat, Selangor, Malaysia, on December 19.

Fifty people have died in the floods, and two remain missing, according to a police tweet citing Inspector-General Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

