Man accused of attacking and shooting woman in East Kingston charged Loop Jamaica

A man who was on February 1 listed as wanted by the Kingston Eastern Police was yesterday charged with wounding with intent and shooting with Intent.

43-year-old Marlon Stephenson otherwise called ‘Finger Blacks’, of Hypolite Road, Rockfort, Kingston 2 was charged after being accompanied to the police station by his attorney.

Stephenson’s charges stemmed from an incident on Eastbourne Road, Kingston 2 on January 17, 2020, in which a woman was shot and injured.

Reports are that the woman was standing on the roadway with a group of people when she was attacked and shot by Stephenson. Two licensed firearm holders challenged Stephenson, whom he also

opened fire on. The men managed to escape injury. The injured woman was taken to hospital, where

she was treated and released.

Stephenson turned himself in to the police after being published on the wanted list. He was charged

following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

