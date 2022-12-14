Man allegedly drowns in Essequibo River

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation to determine what might have led to the alleged drowning of Nyron Parke, a 20-year-old labourer of Lot 31 Section B Hype Park, East Bank Essequibo.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 08:30h. Reports are that Parke, who was employed with Archie’s and Son Stone and Supplies at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, left on Saturday at about 11:00h, with his employer and other co-workers to visit another work location located at Manaka, Essequibo River, where they spent the night.

The following morning at about 08:30h, Parke along with his co-workers, and his employer boarded a speed boat at Manaka en route to Parika, East Bank Essequibo.However, before moving off, Parke went back on the barge to collect his bag and did not return.

As a result, his co-workers went in search of him but he was not found. A search party was then formed and Parke’s body was fished out of the river in the vicinity of the barge. The body, which was motionless, was transported to Parika by his co-workers and examined by a Police rank for marks of violence and none was seen.

Parke’s body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was formally pronounced dead on arrival.

