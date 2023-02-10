Man arrested after allegedly stealing jeep and trying to evade police Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 1 pm on February 8, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to Mary Stree,t where it was reported that a black Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from a parking lot.

Later that afternoon, just after 3 pm, a police officer in the Beach Bay area of Bodden Town, observed the vehicle being driven at high speed and in a reckless and dangerous manner. The officer maintained a static position, but provided information to other units on the direction of travel of the suspect vehicle.

Due to the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being driven, the decision was made in the interest of public safety to establish traffic control points.

Responding officers from the George Town area, along with the Air Operations Unit, coordinated strategic traffic control points at various locations along Shamrock Road, Crewe Road, Fairbanks area, and the Linford Pearson Highway, in an effort to contain the suspect vehicle and prevent a high-speed collision, while the progress of the vehicle was monitored with the assistance of the AOU.

The RCIPS said that the driver of the suspect vehicle continuously evaded and failed to stop at the pre-set control points and continued to drive in a reckless and dangerous manner, eventually colliding with three other vehicles on the roadway before coming to a stop on the Linford Pierson Highway, in the vicinity of the Agnes Way roundabout.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the single occupant, fled the vehicle on foot.

Following a short foot pursuit, the man, age 50 of George Town, was apprehended and arrested by officers on suspicion of taking away a conveyance without the owner’s consent, reckless and negligent act, dangerous driving,g and a host of other traffic driving offenses. He remains in police custody pending further investigations.

NewsAmericasNow.com