Man Charged for Drug Trafficking, Possession of Firearm, and Money Laundering

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Man Charged for Drug Trafficking, Possession of Firearm, and Money Laundering
The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

On Tuesday 23rd May 2023, during an operation, officers conducted a search on a house located at Cabier, St. Andrew, which revealed one (1) Glock Pistol with a Magazine, fifteen pounds of Cannabis, and the sum of three thousand, one hundred and twenty-five dollars ($3,125.00ecc).

As a result, Loxley Regis, 37 years old, Auto Rental Owner of Requin, St. David, the occupant of the house, was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, Possession of a Firearm, and Money Laundering.

Mr. Regis was brought to the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 25th May 2023, and was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00) with two (2) sureties. He is required to surrender all travel documents, and report to Grenville Police Station, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 8th, 2023.

See also

 