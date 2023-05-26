Man Charged for Drug Trafficking, Possession of Firearm, and Money Laundering

On Tuesday 23rd May 2023, during an operation, officers conducted a search on a house located at Cabier, St. Andrew, which revealed one (1) Glock Pistol with a Magazine, fifteen pounds of Cannabis, and the sum of three thousand, one hundred and twenty-five dollars ($3,125.00ecc).

As a result, Loxley Regis, 37 years old, Auto Rental Owner of Requin, St. David, the occupant of the house, was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, Possession of a Firearm, and Money Laundering.

Mr. Regis was brought to the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 25th May 2023, and was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00) with two (2) sureties. He is required to surrender all travel documents, and report to Grenville Police Station, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 8th, 2023.