Man Charged in Connection with Shooting Incident at Egmont

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department arrested and charged Yohance Charles, 22 years old of Woburn, St. George, in connection with last Monday’s (14.8.23) shooting incident at Egmont, St. George.

Mr Charles was charged with the offences of Abetment of Capital Murder, Abetment to Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, Possession of a Controlled Drug, and Possession of Ammunition. He appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate Court today, August 21st, 2023, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

He is scheduled to return to court on Friday 8th September 2023.