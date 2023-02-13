Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Other Offences, Remanded

Von Cyrus, 27 yrs. old Businessman residing at the Carenage St. George, who was recently charged with the offences of

Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm, Possession Ammunition, Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, and two counts of Damage to Property, has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

The charges were laid against Mr. Cyrus following investigations into a shooting incident which occurred at Grand Anse (“Wall Street”) on February 7th, 2023. He was taken to the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday 10th, February, 2023 in relation to the charges and was remanded. He is schedule to return to court on Friday 3rd March 2023.

There are ongoing Investigations into reports of a similar nature against Mr Cyrus.