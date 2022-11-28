Man charged with killing ‘Slickianna’ secures bail-hearing date Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Rushane ‘Chizzie’ Patterson, the 33-year-old man charged with the murder of social media influencer, Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, has secured a date for a bail hearing relative to the case.

Petterson appeared in the St James Circuit Court last week, along with 47-year-old security guard, Rohan Rose, otherwise called ‘Early B’, who was charged with misprision of a felony in relation to the same matter. Man charged with allegedly killing ‘Slickianna’ secures bail-hearing date

However, both cases were heard separately before High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Thomas.

Townsend’s body was retrieved by the Marine Police from the sea in the Reading area of St James on October 21, 2022.

A post-mortem examination on her body, conducted on November 5, concluded that her death was caused by strangulation.

Earlier, the cases against Patterson and Rose were transferred from the St James Parish Court due to a bill of voluntary indictment being filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

During a brief hearing in the St James Circuit Court on Wednesday, Patterson’s attorney, Michelle Thomas, asked for a date to be set for a bail application to be made.

Consequently, the judge set December 15 for the hearing, and Patterson was remanded in custody.

Rose, who is represented by attorney Martyn Thomas, also had a request for a bail hearing.

Martyn Thomas argued that Rose has been in custody since November 4, and has since lost his job as a supervisor at a security company.

The date for Rose’s bail hearing is set for Monday, November 28. He was also remanded in custody.

The police, in a release earlier this month, stated that from the post-mortem report, it is estimated that Townsend was killed sometime between 11pm on October 20 and 9am on October 21.

It is alleged that on October 20, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay, St James, where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 pm.

During the course of the evening, Townsend and Patterson allegedly visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guesthouse in St James.

At some point during in the night, an argument reportedly developed between them, which resulted in Patterson allegedly strangling Townsend and disposing of her body.

Patterson was arrested on November 2 during a high-level, intelligence-driven police operation.

The police said he was later charged in relation to an unrelated case of assault that occurred in the St Andrew South Police Division.

“This charge is stemming from an incident that occurred in 2018, where he was alleged to have physically assaulted a female after a jealous rage. That matter will be mentioned in the Kingston and St Andrew parish court,” the police said at the time.

In that matter, a bail hearing was set for January 30, 2023 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court after Patterson made his first appearance in that jurisdiction on Thursday.

He was remanded in police custody until that time.

NewsAmericasNow.com